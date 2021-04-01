Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. Moncler has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

