Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.30 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.10. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.