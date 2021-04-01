Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $183,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $130.95 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,611,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,054,540. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

