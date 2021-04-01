Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

