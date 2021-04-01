Mizuho Begins Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.