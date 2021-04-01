Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Jane Hewitt Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Jane Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

