MintMe.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $659,670.98 and $10.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.48 or 0.03328314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00343394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.35 or 0.00940936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00388552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00276655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00024070 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

