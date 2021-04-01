Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 2.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 26,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 489,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.39. The company has a market cap of £3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

