MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MICT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,770. MICT has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Get MICT alerts:

About MICT

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.