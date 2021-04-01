MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of MICT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,770. MICT has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.
About MICT
