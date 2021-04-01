Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Argus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,576,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after purchasing an additional 336,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.