Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 916,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.35.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

