Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.