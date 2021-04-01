Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 194,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

