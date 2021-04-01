Melon (MLN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

