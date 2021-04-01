MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,791 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

