McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 2.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $190.38 and last traded at $190.74. Approximately 2,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,062,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.04.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

