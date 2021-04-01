Mchain (MAR) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Mchain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $43,576.91 and $167.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005700 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 59,190,975 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

