McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $90.13, but opened at $92.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 42,347 shares traded.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.