Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.57.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.