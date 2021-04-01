Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.