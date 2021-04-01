Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,674 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

