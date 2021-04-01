Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

