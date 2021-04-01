Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

