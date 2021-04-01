Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

