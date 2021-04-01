Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

