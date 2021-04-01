Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

