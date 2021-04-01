Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 128,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.