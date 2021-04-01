Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.35.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

