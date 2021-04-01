Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

