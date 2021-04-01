MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

