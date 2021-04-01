Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,173. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

