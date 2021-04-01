MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

