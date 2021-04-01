MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

