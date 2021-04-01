Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $62.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 188,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,965. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.