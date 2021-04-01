Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Sells 715,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TFFP opened at $13.57 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

