Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $478.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

