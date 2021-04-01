Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.