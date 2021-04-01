Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.