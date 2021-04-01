LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $234.57 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $234.57 million and $22.73 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,543 coins and its circulating supply is 280,343,264 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

