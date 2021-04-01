LPL Financial LLC Sells 70,143 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

DFNL stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

