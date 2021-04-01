LPL Financial LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

