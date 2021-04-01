LPL Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,847.98 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

