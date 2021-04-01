LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

