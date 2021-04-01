LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $244.85 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $257.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.