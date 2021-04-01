LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,436 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

