LPL Financial LLC Acquires 70,043 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.