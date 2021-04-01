Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS LOGQ remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Logicquest Technology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Logicquest Technology alerts:

About Logicquest Technology

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Logicquest Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logicquest Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.