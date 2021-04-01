LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 27,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002,213. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

