Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 7.5%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 1,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 395,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

