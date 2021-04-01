Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

